September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Around the Big Ten: Youngstown State at Michigan State Game Recap

A brief overview of the Spartans dominant week two victory.
Author:

Following an impressive week one over conference foe Northwestern, the Michigan State Spartans had an easy opponent in week two in Youngstown State. The Spartans wanted to come out and continue the momentum gained from their week one victory, which they did with ease, beating the Penguins 42-14 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Spartans dominated from the opening kickoff, entering the locker room at halftime with a 35-7 lead before cruising in the second half, chewing clock and getting out with an easy win.

Another week and another Spartan running back looked like a Heisman contender, as Jordon Simmons exploded for 126 yards on 18 carries. Not to be left out, running back Kenneth Walker continued his hot start to the season as he rushed for 57 yards on seven carries and one touchdown. The Spartans put up 272 rushing yards in the victory.

While the run game was strong yet again, the focal point of the offense this week was the dynamic performance of quarterback Payton Thorne. Thorne, who was not asked to do much in the week one victory over the Wildcats, came out and put on a show today. He threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns on an efficient 15/21 passing.

Much like their week one performance, the Spartan defense came out and stifled the Penguins’ offense, only allowing a mere 270 yards of total offense. The Spartans held the Penguins to 106 yards through the air and 164 yards on the ground, while also forcing one turnover. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

No image description

USATSI_16730524
Football

Around the Big Ten: Oregon at Ohio State Game Recap

USATSI_16730383
Play
Football

Around the Big Ten: Youngstown State at Michigan State Game Recap

A brief overview of the Spartans dominant week two victory.

Northwestern Wildcats running back Anthony Tyus III (27) runs against the Indiana State Sycamores during the first half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Top Five Takeaways from Northwestern's 24-6 Win vs. Indiana State

Everything we learned and saw from the Wildcats' second contest in their 2021 campaign against the Indiana State Sycamores.

Game Recap: Northwestern Takes Down Indiana State in 24-6 Victory

Northwestern vs. Indiana State: First Half Takeaways and What to Look for in the Second Half

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @ConnorJZ98

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

USATSI_16730524
Football

Around the Big Ten: Oregon at Ohio State Game Recap

USATSI_16730383
Football

Around the Big Ten: Youngstown State at Michigan State Game Recap

Northwestern Wildcats running back Anthony Tyus III (27) runs against the Indiana State Sycamores during the first half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Top Five Takeaways from Northwestern's 24-6 Win vs. Indiana State

USATSI_16729397
Football

Game Recap: Northwestern Takes Down Indiana State in 24-6 Victory

USATSI_16729407
Football

Evan Hull Puts the Nail in the Coffin

Heelmet
Football

Northwestern vs. Indiana State: First Half Takeaways and What to Look for in the Second Half

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) passes the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Malik Washington Pulls in 25-Yard Pass for a Wildcat Touchdown

northwestern-wildcats-2.jpg
Football

Evan Hull Pounds it in For The First Score of the Game

The Northwestern Wildcats student section cheers before the snap during the second quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Football

LIVE GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. Indiana State