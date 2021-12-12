Alabama QB Bryce Young Named 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner: 'I was never labeled as the prototype'

Alabama QB Bryce Young was named the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. The trophy was presented during the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN Saturday evening.

Young received 684 first place votes and 2,311 total points — 83% of the total possible points — the 7th most total points in the history of the Heisman. Young also fished first in all six Heisman regions.

An emotional Young thanked God, his parents, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his fellow teammates.

"I wasn't someone who has been labeled as the prototype," Young said. "People a lot of the time told me I wasn't going to be able to make it."

Young joins RB Mark Ingram (2009), RB Derrick Henry (2015) and WR DeVonta Smith (2020) as the first Alabama QB and fourth Crimson Tide athlete to win the coveted award. Alabama is the sixth school to win the award in back-to-back years.

Young also received the Maxwell Award for the best player in college football and the Davey O'Brien Award for the nation's top quarterback.

Alabama's sophomore QB has been a star all season long, leading the Crimson Tide to yet another SEC championship. Young threw for a record-setting 431 yards in the SEC Championship Game, helping Alabama dominate Georgia by a final score of 41-24. Young finished the season with a 175.53 passer rating — good for fifth in the nation — after throwing for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Young and No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl. If victorious, Alabama will play the winner of the Orange Bowl (No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia) in the 2021 College Football National Championship.

The other three finalists included Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (12 first place votes, 399 points), Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (28 first place votes, 631 points) and Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (78 first place votes, 954 points).

