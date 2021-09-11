September 11, 2021
Around the Big Ten: Oregon at Ohio State Game Recap

An overview of the Ducks stunning upset of the Buckeyes.
There is nothing quite like a huge upset in college football and that is what we got in Columbus as the 12th ranked Oregon Ducks went into The Shoe and knocked off the 3rd ranked Buckeyes, 35-28 for the Ducks first road win over a top-five team since 2011.

If you are a fan of low scoring, defensive slugfests, well, this was not the game for you. The two teams combined for 1,117 yards of total offense and 63 total points in an early contender for game of the year in college football.

The Ducks offense was a balanced attack today as they put up 236 yards through the air and 269 yards on the ground. Through the air, the Ducks were led by quarterback Anthony Brown as he threw for two touchdowns with no turnovers in an efficient game. Not to be outdone, running back CJ Verdell had himself a game, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

For the Buckeyes, they did most of their damage through the air. Behind the arm of freshman quarterback CJ Stroud the Buckeyes racked up 482 passing yards, as Stroud went 35/54 and four touchdowns. Stroud played a nearly flawless game, however he threw a crucial interception that would seal the victory for the Ducks late in the fourth quarter. 

