    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Andrew Clair pads Northwestern's lead over Rutgers with today's third Wildcat touchdown

    The fourth-quarter score puts the Wildcats up 21-7 against the Scarlet Knights.
    Author:

    Northwestern running back Andrew Clair capped off the Wildcats' 9-play, 71-yard offensive drive in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. He also contributed 9 rushing yards to the effort. This score is Clair's first of the season and the Wildcats' first rushing touchdown of the game. 

    After struggling to establish the run in their Week 5 game against Nebraska, the Wildcats have managed to make more of an impact on the ground in today's contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, more than quadrupling their production. This week, Clair is the Wildcats' leading rusher, running for nearly half of the team's total 135 rushing yards. 

    Click for more info on this week's game:

    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    Scouting the Wildcats' Week 7 Opponent: The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights

    Northwestern vs Rutgers Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 7 Game

    No image description

    USATSI_16967533
    Play
    Football

    Game Recap: Northwestern Secures First Big Ten Victory in 21-7 Win Over Rutgers

    The Wildcats evened their record to 3-3 overall with a 21-7 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Homecoming Weekend at Northwestern.

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Andrew Clair (11) runs with the football in the first half against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    Play
    Football

    Andrew Clair pads Northwestern's lead over Rutgers with today's third Wildcat touchdown

    The fourth-quarter score puts the Wildcats up 21-7 against the Scarlet Knights.

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Northwestern Wildcats tight end Marshall Lang (88) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
    Play
    Football

    Marshall Lang logs Wildcats' second touchdown versus Scarlet Knights

    QB Ryan Hilinski connected with the sophomore tight end to put Northwestern ahead, 14-7.

    1 hour ago

    Northwestern Defense's Upcoming Target: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights

    Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 7

    5 Key Takeaways From the First Half of Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Alyssa Haduck at @Alyssa_Haduck

    Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

    USATSI_16967533
    Football

    Game Recap: Northwestern Secures First Big Ten Victory in 21-7 Win Over Rutgers

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Andrew Clair (11) runs with the football in the first half against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Andrew Clair pads Northwestern's lead over Rutgers with today's third Wildcat touchdown

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Northwestern Wildcats tight end Marshall Lang (88) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Marshall Lang logs Wildcats' second touchdown versus Scarlet Knights

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16729400
    Football

    5 Key Takeaways From the First Half of Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Malik Washington puts Northwestern on the board against Rutgers

    2 hours ago
    Untitled design (9)
    Football

    Gameday Hub: Everything You Need to Know for Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16824150
    Football

    Live Game Feed: Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16824150
    Football

    Northwestern vs Rutgers Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 7 Game

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16829499
    Football

    Northwestern Defense's Upcoming Target: the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

    Oct 15, 2021