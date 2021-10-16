Andrew Clair pads Northwestern's lead over Rutgers with today's third Wildcat touchdown
Northwestern running back Andrew Clair capped off the Wildcats' 9-play, 71-yard offensive drive in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. He also contributed 9 rushing yards to the effort. This score is Clair's first of the season and the Wildcats' first rushing touchdown of the game.
After struggling to establish the run in their Week 5 game against Nebraska, the Wildcats have managed to make more of an impact on the ground in today's contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, more than quadrupling their production. This week, Clair is the Wildcats' leading rusher, running for nearly half of the team's total 135 rushing yards.
The Wildcats evened their record to 3-3 overall with a 21-7 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Homecoming Weekend at Northwestern.
The fourth-quarter score puts the Wildcats up 21-7 against the Scarlet Knights.
