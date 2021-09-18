Around the Big Ten: Kent State at No. 5 Iowa Game Recap

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes by a score of 30-7 Saturday afternoon in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes got on the board early with a safety followed by a 46-yard rushing touchdown by RB Tyler Goodson. Kent State senior quarterback Dustin Crum responded quickly with a 23-yard pass to senior wide receiver Keshunn Abram, cutting the Hawkeyes' lead to 9-7.

Iowa's offense stayed hot for the rest of the game, cinching a touchdown in each remaining quarter. Junior quarterback Spencer Petras completed a five-yard pass to junior tight end Sam LaPorta for the Hawkeyes' second score just before halftime. Goodson tallied two additional touchdowns, one in each quarter. The first was a 35-yard rushing TD late in the third quarter. He then hauled in a 2-yard TD towards the end of the fourth.

Petras completed 25-of-36 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown. Iowa's offense gained 440 total yards — 228 rushing and 212 passing. The Hawkeyes' defense gave up 265 yards to the Golden Flashes, including only 80 yards on the ground.

The Hawkeyes will continue game action when they host the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, September 25.

