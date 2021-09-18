September 18, 2021
Around the Big Ten: Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan Game Recap

The Wolverines' offense was all gas no breaks throughout four quarters.
The University of Michigan Wolverines (3-0) dominated the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) in a 63-10 blowout in Ann Arbor Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines totaled over 606 yards of offense — 373 rushing and 233 passing — and scored touchdowns on each of their first nine possessions. Michigan recorded eight rushing touchdowns, just one shy of matching a program record. Nearly a hundred Wolverines saw game action in Saturday's contest. 

The Wolverines cinched five touchdowns — four on the ground and one through the air — on all five drives through the first half. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara rushed for a one-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. The Huskies responded with a 21 yard field goal on the following drive. RB Blake Corum also hauled in a one yard touchdown to end the first quarter, bringing the score to 14-3.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins opened the second quarter with two rushing touchdowns — one for one-yard and one for four-yards — giving the Wolverines a 28-3 edge. 

In the first half, McNamara completed 8-of-11 passes for 191 yards and 1 touchdown — an 87 yard pass to wide receiver Cornelius Johnson late in the second quarter. The Wolverines went into the locker room ahead 35-3. 

Michigan's momentum continued throughout the second half. The Wolverines tallied an additional four rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, while the Huskies failed to improve their score. Corum and RB Donovan Edwards were each responsible for two of the team's third quarter touchdowns. Michigan led the Huskies 63-3 heading into the fourth quarter. 

Northern Illinois recorded its first touchdown early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Rocky Lombardi connected with WR Cole Tucker on a nine-yard pass. However, the final effort was far too little too late for the Huskies.

The Wolverines' defense gave up only 208 total yards (162 rushing) to the Huskies.

After the game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that his team "played hard, played well, and executed."

