Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 1 in Big Ten Football

A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week one.

That is officially a wrap on week one of college football for the Big Ten. There were some exciting games and some...not so exciting games. Nonetheless, the Big Ten delivered an interesting week of games to kick off the season, so continue reading to catch up on the games you might have missed.

Week 1 Recap:

Thursday September 2nd

Minnesota 31 Ohio State 45

This game, for roughly two and a half quarters, had Ohio State on upset alert, as the Gophers would go into the locker room at halftime with a 14-10 lead. However, the Buckeyes would eventually come to life and do Buckeye things as they went on to win comfortably and start the season 1-0.

Friday September 3rd

Northwestern 21 Michigan State 38

This game was anticipated to be a low-scoring, ugly football game. However, from the opening play of the game, a 75-yard touchdown run for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker, it was clear that would not be the case. That run set the tone for the game as the Spartans cruised to a relatively easy week one victory over the Wildcats.

Saturday September 4th

Nebraska 52 Fordham 7

You know what, good for Nebraska. While Fordham is not exactly a college football blue blood, any time you can win a game in such a dominant fashion, especially after their disappointing opener, will feel good and get your team back on the right track. Coach Frost survives yet another week.

Rutgers 61 Temple 14

For a Rutgers team that is not typically seen as a football powerhouse, this has to be a cathartic win. Yes, it was against Temple. However, in the same vein as the Nebraska game, any time you can win in such a dominating fashion there is just no way you can go wrong.

Michigan 47 Western Michigan 14

The Wolverines continued the trend of Big Ten teams winning their out of conference opener against a somewhat weak opponent in dominant fashion. The real test for Michigan though, as it always is, will be if they can finally manage to knock off Ohio State.

Wisconsin 10 Penn State 16

This game was the absolute epitome of what Big Ten football is known for in the college football world. A low-scoring, defensive slugfest through all four quarters. However, it did give us our first upset in Big Ten play as Penn State went into Madison and knocked off the Badgers

Iowa 34 Indiana 6

In another battle of ranked Big Ten foes, there would be another upset, sort of. While Iowa came into the game ranked one spot lower in the polls than the Hoosiers, this game was never really much of an upset. Iowa controlled the game from the opening whistle and looks poised to be dangerous in the Big Ten west this season.

Maryland 30 West Virginia 24

It appears that West Virginia did not learn from their soon to be former conference mate, Texas, in that you do not schedule Maryland in week one and expect a win. The Terrapins impressed in their week one win against a solid Big Twelve team in the Mountaineers. Bonus points to Maryland for the great social media presence as well.

Purdue 31 Oregon State 20

A solid week one win for the Boilermakers. Oregon State is not the strongest Pac 12 opponent that Purdue could have had as an out of conference foe, but notching a win against a Power Five team to start the season is a great confidence boost coming out of week one.

Illinois 30 UTSA 37

Capping off the week for the Big Ten, Illinois was hopeful to build off the momentum of their season opener against Nebraska. Jeff Traylor and the Roadrunners, however, had other ideas as they came into this game as five and a half point underdogs and left with an impressive victory over the Fighting Illini.

