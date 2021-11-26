Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 13

Friday November 26

No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska

Iowa has had perhaps the quietest nine win season of any team in the country this year as they have flown relatively under the radar. Following back to back losses against Purdue and Wisconsin, Iowa has bounced back to win three in a row and has a shot to get to ten wins against Nebraska on Friday. Nebraska, who enters this matchup against Iowa at 3-8 on the season, lost yet another close one to Wisconsin last weekend. The Huskers have come close several times this season to pulling out program defining, upset wins but came up just short every single time. Can the Huskers finally pull off a marquee upset win and build some momentum for the offseason? They should keep this one close for most of the game but ultimately it will likely be yet another heartbreaking, near upset for the Huskers to end their season.

Watch: Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network

Saturday November 27

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan

Very little needs to be said about this game that is not already known. It is one of the best and most intense rivalries in college football featuring two teams who despise each other. Dubbed "The Game," Ohio State and Michigan will clash in arguably the most important game of the season. This one serves as a defacto College Football Playoff quarterfinal game as the winner of this one puts themselves in a prime position to make the CFP final four.

Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on Fox

Maryland at Rutgers

While this is a game that on the surface does not appear to be too exciting, it actually has big implications on the line. Both Maryland and Rutgers enter their matchup with a 5-5 record and one win shy of bowl eligibility. A bowl game would be a huge step forward for both programs, as Rutgers has not been to a bowl game since 2014 while Maryland hasn't been since 2016. The X factor in this game will be Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa who is having an up and down season. Tagovailoa has shown flashes of brilliance mixed with head scratching decisions leading to costly turnovers. If the Terps get the flashy Tagovailoa in this one they should have no issue handling Rutgers and finally returning to a bowl game.

Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on Big Ten Network

Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State

Ohio State exposed Michigan State's biggest flaw last week, their passing defense, in an embarrassing fashion. The Spartans, with the worst pass defense in the Big Ten, allowed Ohio State to throw for a staggering 449 yards through the air. Things do not get much easier for the Spartans this week either as they welcome Penn State to town. While Penn State's passing attack is not quite as lethal as Ohio State's, they feature two quarterbacks who can make the Spartans pay for their porous pass defense in Sean Clifford and Christian Veilleux. Veilleux, who replaced an injured Clifford against Rutgers, led the Nittany lions offensively to a 28-0 victory, throwing for 235 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Michigan State's offense stops and starts with running back Kenneth Walker III. If they can't get Walker going early they could struggle heavily to put the Nittany Lions away in this one.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m CT on ABC

Indiana at Purdue

It has been a season to forget for the Hoosiers who are fresh off a blowout loss to Minnesota, dropping them to 2-9 on the season. On the other sideline, while there have been some disappointing losses, it has been a successful season for Purdue, as they enter this one with a 7-4 record. On paper this one shouldn't be too close in what should be a blowout Purdue victory. The Boilermakers feature a potent passing game, led by quarterback Aidan O'Connell, averaging 346 yards per game through the air which is good for second best in the Big Ten. They also feature two receivers capable of a highlight reel grab on any given play in David Bell and Milton Wright, who should make life difficult for the Indiana defense. Look for the Boilermakers to get up big early and not look back in what should be an easy win.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1

Northwestern at Illinois

Neither of these teams will be bowl eligible at the end of the season but that doesn't mean they have nothing to play for in this one. The two schools play for the Land of Lincoln trophy, which Northwestern has won six times in a row coming into this matchup. A win in this one will tie the longest win streak in series history at seven straight wins, which Illinois has done twice from both 1913-1928 and 1979-1985. Both Northwestern and Illinois have had disappointing seasons with both teams failing to meet preseason expectations. However, there are very few feelings in sports better than beating a hated rival, which for both of these teams would be a sweet ending to a season to forget.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network

No. 18 Wisconsin at Minnesota

The Badgers enter their matchup with Minnesota this weekend with a simple task; win the game and clinch their spot in the Big Ten championship game. For Minnesota, they aren't completely out of contention for the Big Ten west title but they would need a lot of help beyond pulling out an upset win over the Badgers. This game should be a complete slugfest as Wisconsin ranks first in both running the ball and stopping the run in the Big Ten while Minnesota ranks third in both categories in the conference. Whichever team can get their ground game going should run away this one fairly easily but look for the Badgers to get the job done and clinch another Big Ten west title.

Watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on Fox

