Big Ten Conference Releases 2022 Football Schedule
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday morning that the conference's Administrators Council, which includes representatives from all 14 member institutions, has approved the 2022 Big Ten Football Schedule.
According to the announcement, select games from Saturday will be adjusted, to either Thursday or Friday, as in past seasons.
Week 0 (Aug. 27) will feature two games: Wyoming will play Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, and Northwestern and Nebraska will take the field in Dublin, Ireland in the 2022 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
You can view the schedule below.
The 2021-22 season has come to a close. Here are all the games you can look forward to in 2022.
