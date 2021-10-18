Big Ten Depth Chart: Northwestern at Michigan

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) released its depth chart for its Week 8 contest at Nebraska (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). No changes have been made to the depth chart since the Wildcats last game against Rutgers.

Northwestern Week 8 Depth Chart Northwestern Football

Northwestern got back to .500 and clinched its first Big Ten victory of the season in its 21-7 win over Rutgers. The Wildcats showed improvements on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats held the Scarlet Knights to only 222 yards of total offense. Northwestern's offense was spearheaded by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who had a strong game from the first drive, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wolverines will head into the weekend refreshed and recharged after a bye week. In its last contest, Michigan grabbed a three-point (32-29) victory over Nebraska — the same Nebraska team that defeated the Wildcats 56-7.

The Wildcats and Wolverines will kick off in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Big Ten Network.

