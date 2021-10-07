Big Ten Roundtable: Northwestern's Struggles, Ohio State's Dominance, and the Iowa-Penn State Showdown

An in-depth look at some of the biggest storylines around the Big Ten.

Is it too late for Northwestern (2-3) to turn things around?

This week on Big Ten Roundtable, Wildcats Daily publisher Lauren Withrow broke down why the young Wildcats are struggling, Northwestern's game of musical quarterbacks, and how the team plans to improve after the bye week. You can watch the full segment at the top of this page.

The podcast is hosted by Hoosiers Now and Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew and also features Brendan Gulick of Buckeyes Now. Brew and Gulick provide an analysis of the Iowa-Penn State showdown and an overview of Ohio State, respectively. To watch the full episode, click here.

