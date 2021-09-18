Blue Devils Get Off To Hot Start, Take 14-0 Lead

September 18, 2021
Blue Devils Get Out to Hot Start, Take 14-0 Lead

Senior running back Mataeo Durant scores two quick touchdowns to give Duke early lead.
Duke graduate student quarterback Gunnar Holmberg did not take long to get his team on the scoreboard. He opened his first drive with a 50-yard bomb to junior receiver Darrell Harding Jr to put the Blue Devils in scoring position.

On second and goal Holmberg completed his first TD of the day to Mataeo Durant to give Duke the 6-0 lead.

Following Duke's quick score, senior quarterback Hunter Johnson and Northwestern's offense struggled to gain any yardage before having to punt.

On their next drive, Holmberg and the Blue Devils once again got down the field with ease. Durant played a huge part in the team's second drive, adding a pair of huge runs that ended with him once again in the end zone.

Holmberg has completed four of his six passes for 90 yards and has thrown for a touchdown. Durant has ran for a touchdown and 40 yards on three carries while also receiving an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Game Day Hub: Everything You Need to Know for Northwestern at Duke

Wildcats Offense vs. Blue Devils Defense: Who has the Upper Hand?

Scouting The Wildcats' Week 3 Opponent: The Duke Blue Devils

