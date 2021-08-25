Northwestern Safety Brandon Joseph Not Focused on Pre-Season Honors, Eyes Big Ten Title

Brandon Joseph looks to build on his breakout freshman season and lead the Wildcats defense in 2021.

Every year, Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry reveals his top 30 players in the Big Ten conference in his JP30 list. While this list may not be as prestigious as some of the other notable pre-season accolades, landing on Perry’s list is still an accomplishment to be proud of.

For Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph, he found himself coming in at the number five spot on the JP30. Joseph, a sophomore safety, looks to follow up a strong 2020 freshman season that saw him lead the country in interceptions with six along with 52 total tackles.

Joseph’s impressive 2020 season earned him first team All-American honors, All-Big Ten Defense first team honors, as well as the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year award. Coming into the 2021 season, not only did Joseph crack the top of the JP30 but he also was named a pre-season first team All-American.

After having such a breakout freshman season, Joseph has become a player to watch for the upcoming season, as the Wildcats safety said he is aware of the media attention he receives. “I hear it, I see it, it’s all blessings and I love it,” Joseph explained. “But at the same time we’re focused on winning the Big Ten Championship, that’s the main goal.”

The Wildcats defense lost some key contributors from their 2020 season which could lead to a step back in production in performance. However, with Joseph leading the secondary, look for the Wildcats to not lose a beat this season and continue to build on last year.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Can RB Evan Hull Help Lead the Wildcats Offense in Wake of Cam Porter Injury?

BREAKING: Big Ten Announces Forfeiture Policy in Response to COVID-19

This is the Ultimate Northwestern Quarterback

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @ConnorJZ98

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily