Breaking: All-American Safety Brandon Joseph Enters Transfer Portal

Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph is entering the transfer portal, the consensus All-American announced on Twitter Thursday evening.

"This has been the hardest decision of my life," Joseph said. "With that being said, I have decided to continue on God's plan and enter my name in the transfer portal."

Joseph recorded 80 tackles and a team-high three interceptions in the 2021 season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Joseph was named the Wildcats' first consensus All-American in 20 years. Joseph recorded six interceptions and 54 in nine games. That season, Northwestern Northwestern won the Big Ten West Division title and finished the season ranked No. 10 in the nation.

