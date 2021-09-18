BREAKING: Northwestern QB Andrew Marty Injured

September 18, 2021
Northwestern Quarterback Andrew Marty Out With Injury

The second of three 'Cats QBs to take a snap in Saturday's contest against Duke is out.
Author:

Northwestern Football announced that quarterback Andrew Marty is out for the remainder of Saturday's game with an upper body injury.

After falling behind 27-0, senior quarterback Andrew Marty was subbed into the game and made an immediate impact. In his first drive, Marty completed three of his five passes for 61 yards and capped it off with a touchdown pass to freshman receiver Jacob Gil. Marty threw a second 20-yard touchdown to sophomore tight end Marshall Lang early in the third quarter.

Marty completed 11-16 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. 

