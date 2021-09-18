Northwestern Quarterback Andrew Marty Out With Injury
Northwestern Football announced that quarterback Andrew Marty is out for the remainder of Saturday's game with an upper body injury.
After falling behind 27-0, senior quarterback Andrew Marty was subbed into the game and made an immediate impact. In his first drive, Marty completed three of his five passes for 61 yards and capped it off with a touchdown pass to freshman receiver Jacob Gil. Marty threw a second 20-yard touchdown to sophomore tight end Marshall Lang early in the third quarter.
Marty completed 11-16 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter and Instagram:
BREAKING: Northwestern QB Andrew Marty Injured
The second of three 'Cats QB to take a snap in Saturday's contest against Duke is out.
Around the Big Ten: Kent State at No. 5 Iowa Game Recap
The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes sailed past Kent State in Week 3 contest.
Around the Big Ten: Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame Game Recap
Despite Purdue leading in first downs, passing yards, and possession time, No. 12 Notre Dame was able to fend off the Boilermakers for a 27-13 victory, allowing the Fighting Irish to move to 3-0 on the season.
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow
Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow