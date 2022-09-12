Skip to main content

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern DB Tyler Haskins

From the football field to the baseball diamond, get to know the junior defensive back in this exclusive interview.

Northwestern defensive back Tyler Haskins and Wildcats Daily publisher Lauren Withrow take things from the football field to the baseball diamond. 

In this exclusive interview, Haskins breaks down how playing in the outfield translates to playing in the secondary and reveals how a football injury led him back to America's favorite pastime.

Football

By Lauren Withrow
