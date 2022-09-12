'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern DB Tyler Haskins

Northwestern defensive back Tyler Haskins and Wildcats Daily publisher Lauren Withrow take things from the football field to the baseball diamond.

In this exclusive interview, Haskins breaks down how playing in the outfield translates to playing in the secondary and reveals how a football injury led him back to America's favorite pastime.

