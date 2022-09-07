'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski sits down with Wildcats Daily publisher Lauren Withrow on the shore of Lake Michigan to discuss his development since transferring to Northwestern, his goals for this season, how Northwestern became a second home and more. Get to know the Wildcats starting quarterback in this exclusive interview.

