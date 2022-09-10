Skip to main content

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern RB Albert Kunickis III

Get to know the first-year running back in this exclusive interview.

Northwestern first-year running back Albert Kunickis III sits down with Lauren Withrow to share why he decided to commit to the 'Cats and his first impressions of Northwestern. Kunickis talks about how being born without a right hand helped him develop a winning mentality and has guided his decision to gear his academic career towards helping the next generation of athletes. 

Get to Kunickis by watching the exclusive interview at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Scroll to Continue

No image description

2
Play
Football

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern RB Albert Kunickis

Get to know the first-year running back in this exclusive interview.

By Lauren Withrow
5
Play
Football

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski

Get to know the Wildcats' starting quarterback in this exclusive interview.

By Lauren Withrow
FUL5F-lXoAALowH
Play
Football

Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic

This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Wildcats host the Cornhuskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin during Week 0.

By Lauren Withrow

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

2
Football

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern RB Albert Kunickis

By Lauren Withrow
5
Football

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski

By Lauren Withrow
FUL5F-lXoAALowH
Football

Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic

By Lauren Withrow
Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 12.52.26 AM
Football

Northwestern Commit Dylan Senda Discusses Future in Evanston

By Jack Murray
USATSI_16437894
Football

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Examines Addition of USC, UCLA to Conference

By Lauren Withrow
112120_UWvsNU_RK0668
Football

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski Receives Big Ten Preseason Honors

By Lauren Withrow
USATSI_17445728
Football

2022 Big Ten Media Days: Top Takeaways From Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

By Lauren Withrow
22FBMD_Web
Football

2022 Big Ten Media Days: Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch + More

By Lauren Withrow
USATSI_17035336
Football

Northwestern Quarterback Ryan Hilinski Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

By Lauren Withrow