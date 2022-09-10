'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern RB Albert Kunickis III
Northwestern first-year running back Albert Kunickis III sits down with Lauren Withrow to share why he decided to commit to the 'Cats and his first impressions of Northwestern. Kunickis talks about how being born without a right hand helped him develop a winning mentality and has guided his decision to gear his academic career towards helping the next generation of athletes.
Get to Kunickis by watching the exclusive interview at the top of this page.
Get to know the first-year running back in this exclusive interview.
