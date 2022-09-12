Skip to main content

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern TE Marshall Lang

Here's how Lake Michigan helped the junior tight end call Northwestern home.

All it takes is one afternoon on the shore of Lake Michigan to learn that Northwestern tight end Marshall Lang is more than just the outgoing goofball he outwardly appears — The junior from Cincinnati, Ohio is a true homebody.  

Lang sits down with Wildcats Daily publisher Lauren Withrow to share the challenges that came with moving away to college and how he was ultimately able to embrace Evanston as a home away from home. Lang also talks about the importance of family support and how his relationship with his mom has shaped him into the person he is today.

Get to know Lang by watching the exclusive interview at the top of this page.

