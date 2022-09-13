Skip to main content

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern WR Bryce Kirtz

Grab a seat at the dinner table with the Wildcat junior to talk all things football, food and family.

When he's not on the football field, you can find Northwestern wide receiver Bryce Kirtz with his teammates at one of his favorite restaurants in Evanston. 

Kirtz sits down at Todoroki on Davis St., a popular team dinner site, with Wildcats Daily Publisher Lauren Withrow to talk about the importance of team meals. Kirtz recounts his dinner time traditions growing up in Brownsburg, Ind., and shares his favorite family recipes. Kirtz also explains the lifelong lessons he learned from his parents and how they've shaped the football player and person he is today. 

Get to know Kirtz by watching the exclusive interview at the top of this page.

