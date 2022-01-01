Citrus Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Iowa vs. Kentucky

The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) and Kentucky Wildcats (9-3, 5-3 SEC) will ring in the new year in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Below is everything you need to know on gameday.

About the Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Beginning as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947, the now-called Citrus Bowl is the seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the country. The game was originally funded by members of the Elks Lodge #1079 of Orlando, who each contributed $100 to startup expenses. In 1994, the Citrus Bowl formed tie-ins with the SEC and Big Ten. The bowl hosts the top Big Ten and SEC teams from outside the College Football Playoff series of bowls.

How to Watch: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium; Orlando, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Kentucky -3

Over/Under Total: 44

Game Preview

When Iowa has the ball:

To put it frankly, the Iowa Hawkeyes are not a good offensive team. The Hawkeyes are in the bottom half of all major offensive statistics in the Big Ten. Quite simply, the Hawkeyes are a defense first team that is content with winning ugly, low-scoring games. This is evident when you look at their scoring for the season, as they averaged 23.9 points per game, which was 10th in the Big Ten. They were slightly more successful throwing the ball than running it, as they were 8th in the Big Ten for passing yards per game with 177.7 yards per game while they averaged 119.8 yards per game on the ground, good for 11th in the conference.

When Kentucky has the ball:

As for Kentucky, their offense was decidedly better than Iowa's on the season, as they were able to crack over 200 yards a game both through the air and on the ground. The Wildcats were marginally better through the air as they put up 225 passing yards per game, led by quarterback Will Levis, who threw for 2,593 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. As for their run game, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the way for Kentucky, putting up 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Look for the Wildcats to feature a balanced attack in this one as they face a daunting matchup against one of the best defenses in college football.

