September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Evan Hull Finds Pay Dirt (x2)

Running back Evan Hull gets the scoring started, with two explosive touchdown runs, giving the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.
Author:

New starting quarterback? No problem. Just hand the ball off to #26. Sophomore running back Evan Hull exploded for two touchdowns on consecutive drives. The first one was a 17 yard scamper, giving the 'Cats a 7-0 lead, and then finding pay dirt once more, with an explosive 90 yard touchdown run, going up 14-0. 

Still a long way to go in this game, but Coach Fitz has to be happy with what he sees from Hull and the offense. The more success the ground game has, the easier it will be for starting quarterback Ryan Hilinksi to find his groove, as he can lean on Hull.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

No image description

FAJSgdIWYAMNpAg
Play
Football

Evan Hull Finds Pay Dirt (x2)

Running back Evan Hull gets the scoring started, with two explosive touchdown runs, giving the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.

27 seconds ago
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the ball during warmups before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

BREAKING: QB Ryan Hilinski Starts Week 4 Against the Ohio Bobcats

Sophomore Ryan Hilinski takes the field as starter in the Wildcats' Week 4 contest.

10 minutes ago
FAJENaTXsAAIV5K
Play
Football

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Ohio

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Ohio University Bobcats.

2 minutes ago

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

FAJSgdIWYAMNpAg
Football

Evan Hull Finds Pay Dirt (x2)

28 seconds ago
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the ball during warmups before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Football

BREAKING: QB Ryan Hilinski Starts Week 4 Against the Ohio Bobcats

10 minutes ago
FAJENaTXsAAIV5K
Football

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Ohio

2 minutes ago
FAJENaTXsAAIV5K
Football

Game Day Hub: Everything You Need to Know for Northwestern vs. Ohio

52 minutes ago
USATSI_16781623
Football

Can Wildcats Offense Rebound Against Bobcats Defense?

1 hour ago
USATSI_16781727
Football

A Beginner's Betting Guide: Ohio at Northwestern

16 hours ago
west lot pirates (4)
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: Lake the Posts

Sep 24, 2021
E_5cBPWUYAEcF_b
Wildcats In The Pros

Wildcats In The Pros: Week 3 NFL Schedule

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_13867922
Football

Scouting the Wildcats' Week 4 Opponent: The Ohio Bobcats

Sep 23, 2021