Evan Hull Finds Pay Dirt (x2)

Running back Evan Hull gets the scoring started, with two explosive touchdown runs, giving the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.

New starting quarterback? No problem. Just hand the ball off to #26. Sophomore running back Evan Hull exploded for two touchdowns on consecutive drives. The first one was a 17 yard scamper, giving the 'Cats a 7-0 lead, and then finding pay dirt once more, with an explosive 90 yard touchdown run, going up 14-0.

Still a long way to go in this game, but Coach Fitz has to be happy with what he sees from Hull and the offense. The more success the ground game has, the easier it will be for starting quarterback Ryan Hilinksi to find his groove, as he can lean on Hull.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily