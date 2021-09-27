Evan Hull Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

The Big Ten announced Monday that RB Evan Hull earned his first Offensive Player of the Week honors following a record- breaking performance against Ohio. Hull shares this week's honors with Penn State QB Sean Clifford.

During the Wildcats' 35-6 win over Ohio in Week 4, Hull rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries (9.8 yards/carry).

According to the Big Ten, "Hull’s 216 yards are the seventh-most by an FBS player and the third most by a Big Ten player this season"

Hull's career-long 90-yard touchdown in the first quarter marks Northwestern's longest play since Jeremy Ebert’s 90-yard touchdown reception vs. Rice on Nov. 12, 2011.

"I wasn't able to look at myself on the big screen, but I was definitely looking back to see who was coming behind me," Hull said following the game. "I don't think ever had a 90-yard touchdown in my career ... I had tunnel vision, definitely, and toward the end, I just made up in my mind that no matter what happens, I had to get in this end zone."

Only one other FBS player has rushed for a 90-plus yard touchdown this season. Hull's run is the fourth 90-plus yard run in Northwestern's program history. The last time a Wildcat recorded a 90-plus yard run was when Bill Swingle ran for 95 yards against Boston College on Sept. 30, 1961.

Northwestern has not featured a Big Ten Offensive Player of the week since WR Flynn Nagel received the honors on Oct. 15, 2018.

