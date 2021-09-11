Evan Hull Pounds it in For The First Score of the Game

September 11, 2021
Author:

Running back Evan Hull gets the scoring started early, rushing in a three yard touchdown on the Wildcat's first drive of the game. Wildcats rushed for 79 yards on ten carries on their opening drive. 

Hull and the Wildcats are looking to carry over their momentum from last week's second half against Michigan State, and they are off to a good start! 

Football

