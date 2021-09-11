Evan Hull Puts the Nail in the Coffin

Hull scores his second touchdown of the game, giving the Wildcats a comfortable cushion.

Running back Evan Hull bulldozes his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game, giving the Wildcats a 24-0 lead after the extra point. While the rushing attack has cooled off since the first two drives of the game, Hull is now up to 113 yards on 22 carries (along with his two touchdowns).

The Wildcat defense has picked up the slack from a rather lack luster performance from the offense. However, Hull's touchdown should be the final nail in the coffin, with only 7:37 left in the game.

