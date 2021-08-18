Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Porter, Franks Injuries

Here's what Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald had to say about the team's depth at RB and OL.

Northwestern announced Tuesday on Day 11 of Fall Camp that RB Cam Porter and OL Zachary Franks sustained lower body injuries during practice. Both players will be out for the season. You can watch head coach Pat Fitzgerald discuss the injuries and the team's depth at the top of this page.

On RB Cam Porter and OL Zachary Franks Season-Ending Injuries:

"Unfortunately we have a couple of guys this week [who have gotten injured]; with Cam, it was non-contact, it was kind of just a freak deal, and you know, you’re heartbroken any time somebody gets hurt. He’ll come back stronger, and I feel really good about our depth there, and I know those guys will be ready to step up, pick up the flag, and charge on.”

“You feel for him and Zach, you don’t want to ever see anything happen in both, kinda, somewhat freak deals. Outside of that we’re doing really well, but that was obviously disappointing.”

On RB Evan Hull Stepping Up to the Plate:

"That again goes back to recruiting ... Evan’s been ... If I were to tell you going into the year that it was 1A and 1B, I mean it is. Both guys were ready to be the lead backs, and I don’t think Evan would ever want it to happen this way, but nonetheless he’s ready to go. We're really glad that Andrew [Clair] is here and same thing with Tre Tyus. We've got three really talented guys that are going to help us. You felt spectacular about our depth with four, and you feel really good about it with three. Then we'll have some alternative plans if necessary."

