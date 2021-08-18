August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcast
Search
Publish date:

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Porter, Franks Injuries

Here's what Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald had to say about the team's depth at RB and OL.
Author:

Northwestern announced Tuesday on Day 11 of Fall Camp that RB Cam Porter and OL Zachary Franks sustained lower body injuries during practice. Both players will be out for the season. You can watch head coach Pat Fitzgerald discuss the injuries and the team's depth at the top of this page. 

On RB Cam Porter and OL Zachary Franks Season-Ending Injuries:

"Unfortunately we have a couple of guys this week [who have gotten injured]; with Cam, it was non-contact, it was kind of just a freak deal, and you know, you’re heartbroken any time somebody gets hurt. He’ll come back stronger, and I feel really good about our depth there, and I know those guys will be ready to step up, pick up the flag, and charge on.”

“You feel for him and Zach, you don’t want to ever see anything happen in both, kinda, somewhat freak deals. Outside of that we’re doing really well, but that was obviously disappointing.”

On RB Evan Hull Stepping Up to the Plate:

"That again goes back to recruiting ... Evan’s been ... If I were to tell you going into the year that it was 1A and 1B, I mean it is. Both guys were ready to be the lead backs, and I don’t think Evan would ever want it to happen this way, but nonetheless he’s ready to go. We're really glad that Andrew [Clair] is here and same thing with Tre Tyus. We've got three really talented guys that are going to help us. You felt spectacular about our depth with four, and you feel really good about it with three. Then we'll have some alternative plans if necessary."

No image description

210819_Hunter Johnson_VPB
Play
Football

WATCH: Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development

This is everything Northwestern's new starting QB said during Fall Camp on Thursday.

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) celebrates his sack against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Chart: Defensive Line Projects Well in 2021

One of the deepest groups on the Wildcat roster looks to be a point of strength in 2021.

1234113407.0
Play
Football

The Biggest News From Each Big Ten Program This Week

It’s been a very hectic week of Fall Camp to say the least.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

210819_Hunter Johnson_VPB
Football

WATCH: Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) celebrates his sack against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Chart: Defensive Line Projects Well in 2021

1234113407.0
Football

The Biggest News From Each Big Ten Program This Week

Episode 1: PFF's Anthony Treash Previews Northwestern's 2021 Football Season
Podcast

Episode 1: PFF's Anthony Treash Previews Northwestern's 2021 Football Season

USATSI_15305969 (1)
Football

Pat Fitzgerald Breaks Down Northwestern's Mentality After Week 2 of Fall Camp

Good Clean American Fun: 2020 Northwestern Football Trailer
Football

"Good Clean American Fun: 2020 Northwestern Football" Documentary to Premiere Sunday

USATSI_15384987
Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Porter, Franks Injuries

083119_NUvsStanford_RK0485
Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Naming Hunter Johnson Northwestern's QB1 for Week 1

USATSI_15385566
Football

Two Northwestern Football Standouts Sidelined for Season