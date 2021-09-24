A Beginner's Betting Guide: Ohio at Northwestern

Everything you need to know before betting on the Northwestern game this week.

A brief overview:

Spread:

To summarize the spread, it is how much the favorite is favored to win by. If a spread is -5, if the favored team wins by five or more they cover the spread, however if they win by four or less, or lose, the underdog covers the spread. As they say, good teams win but great teams cover.

Over/under:

The over/under, or as it is sometimes referred to as the total, is most often a bet regarding the total number of points. So if the over/under is 50 points, if the two teams combine for 51 points the over hit but if they combine for 49 the under hit. On the occasion the total is an exact 50, this is what is referred to as a push.

Moneyline:

The moneyline requires you to simply pick a winner straight up. If the moneyline is +155, a bet of $100 on that team would get you your $100 back and see you win $155 as well. For odds of -155, you would have to bet $155 just to win $100.

Ohio at Northwestern Analysis:

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Spread: Northwestern -14.5

So far this season Northwestern has not once managed to cover the spread, going 0-3 against the spread in their first three games. So on paper this game appears to be an easy game for them to do so for the first time. I would not write off the possibility of Northwestern winning but doing so in ugly fashion while failing to cover the spread. What is the definition of insanity, again? Doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results? This will be the week Northwestern wins and also covers the spread.

Moneyline: Northwestern -695, Ohio +550

This is not a game I would recommend betting on the moneyline for unless you’re doing so as part of a bigger parlay. Otherwise, the amount you would have to bet to make a profit on what should be a Northwestern win is not worth it. On the opposite side, however, if Ohio were to pull off the upset you could win some serious cash, but I wouldn’t count on that happening and recommend avoiding these odds this weekend.

Over/under: 47.5

In the two games that Northwestern has played this season with an over/under to bet on, the over has hit both times. Knowing that, it would not be the worst idea to bet on the over hitting in this game. I would take the over here as I expect the Northwestern offense to finally get a consistent rhythm going all game, along with a couple scores from Ohio, to just barely hit the over.

Last week’s picks:

Last week, I picked Northwestern to win and cover the -2.5 spread. Unfortunately, their comeback attempt fell short and so did my pick as Duke won 30-23 and I officially to 1-2 against the spread season.

Season to date: 1-2

This week’s pick: Northwestern to win and cover

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Scouting the Wildcats' Week 4 Opponent: The Ohio Bobcats

Week 4 Comparison: Northwestern vs. Ohio

Week 4 Depth Chart: Northwestern's Starting Quarterback Remains a Mystery

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @ConnorJZ98

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily