Former Northwestern Lineman Commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
Former Northwestern guard and tackle Cooper Lovelace entered the transfer portal back in April. Now, he's officially committed to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado in 2025. He made the announcement yesterday on X.
Lovelace has had a long career in college football. He started at the junior college level, playing for Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. After redshirting his freshman season, his next year was cancelled due to COVID in 2020.
After Lovelace's 2021 season in Kansas, he moved up to Division I and joined USC where he played for two seasons. That led him to Northwestern where he got regular snaps in 2024. He appeared in 11 games for the 'Cats, allowing just one sack.
Lovelace decided to enter the portal during the second window after having a chance to see where he stood in spring practices. The 'Cats added offensive line talent in the transfer portal, and Lovelace may have decided the room was more crowded than he wanted it to be.
Now, the 6-foot-5, 315 lbs blocker will take his talents to Colorado, a program that has been high-profile over the past couple seasons. After a difficult year-one at the helm of the program, Sanders righted the ship in 2024 and led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record.
For Northwestern, losing an offensive lineman that only allowed one sack last season is far from ideal, but the 'Cats have other options. Lovelace's decision to exit the Big Ten is a nice consolation as they won't have to face him unless something crazy happens.