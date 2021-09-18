Duke Adds to Big First Quarter Lead, Not Letting Off Gas

Freshman Jordan Moore rushes in another touchdown for the Blue Devils to extend the lead.

After redshirt junior cornerback Jeremiah Lewis picked off a Northwestern pass, Duke was in great position for another touchdown. Graduate student Gunnar Holmberg completed a short pass to get Duke to first and goal before freshman Jordan Moore completed a nine-yard rush for the score.

Holmberg has had a huge game so far. He's completed 12 of his 15 throws for 169 yards. The combo of Holmberg and Durant has been a major problem for the Wildcat defense. Durant has 59 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards thus far.

Senior quarterback Hunter Johnson followed Duke's scoring drive with his second interception of the game. The Northwestern defense was able to hold off another touchdown from the Blue Devils but not before they kicked in a field goal for another three points, giving them a 24-0 lead.

