Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern at Illinois

The Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) travel to Champaign to take on in-state rival Illinois (4-7, 3-5 Big Ten) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

About the Land of Lincoln Trophy

Northwestern and Illinois began competing for the Land of Lincoln Trophy in 2009. Northwestern has won 10 of the 13 rivalry contests, including the last six. The Hat has been in Evanston since 2015, and the six-game streak is the longest win streak in series history.

How to Watch: Northwestern at Illinois

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Memorial Stadium; Champaign, Ill.

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: WGN Radio 720

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Illinois -6.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Northwestern Depth Chart

Northwestern Game 12 Depth Chart Northwestern Football

Season Stats Comparison

Northwestern Stats Illinois 16.8 Avg. Points Scored 17.7 27.4 Avg. Points Allowed 22.6 328.8 Avg. Total Yards 315 426.8 Avg. Total Yards Allowed 377.6 20 Giveaways 11 15 Takeaways 15

Game Preview

Both the Wildcats and Fighting Illini are looking for bounce back wins Saturday. Northwestern is riding a five-game losing streak, most recently falling to Purdue 32-14 last weekend at Wrigley Field. The Boilermakers took a 33-23 loss to No. 17 Iowa in Week 12 after defeating Minnesota in Week 11.

When Northwestern has the ball:

Northwestern has yet to land on a reliable starting quarterback. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has elected to start QB Andrew Marty for the last three games, but Marty got picked off three times in the first two, and was sacked four consecutive times in the 'Cats final drive against Purdue. Marty completed 10-of-14 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. Backup QB Ryan Hilinski, who held the starting job for four games prior to Marty, finished the Wildcats Classic for NU and completed 8-of-11 passes for 66 yards and an interception. Fitzgerald has not yet announced which QB will start under center on Saturday.

When Illinois has the ball:

Illinois QB Brandon Peters continues to lead the way for the Fighting Illini. Peters has gained momentum as the season has gone on; however, Peters completed 16-of-36 passes for 248 yards with two interceptions and two sacks against Iowa. Illinois loves to run the ball — RB Chase Brown has recorded 893 rushing yards with 5.7 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns. Illinois' rushing offense ranks 61st nationally and seventh in the Big Ten, gaining 196.6 yards per game. Northwestern's defense has allowed 212.6 rushing yards per game.

