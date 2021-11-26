Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern at Illinois

    This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Fighting Illini host the Wildcats to play for the Land of Lincoln Trophy.
    Author:

    The Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) travel to Champaign to take on in-state rival Illinois (4-7, 3-5 Big Ten) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

    About the Land of Lincoln Trophy

    Northwestern and Illinois began competing for the Land of Lincoln Trophy in 2009. Northwestern has won 10 of the 13 rivalry contests, including the last six. The Hat has been in Evanston since 2015, and the six-game streak is the longest win streak in series history.

    How to Watch: Northwestern at Illinois

    Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

    Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

    Location: Memorial Stadium; Champaign, Ill.

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Stream: FuboTV

    Listen: WGN Radio 720

    Live Game Feed: Click Here

    Game Highlights: Click Here

    Follow @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live game updates and exclusive content throughout game day.

    No image description

    USATSI_13731840
    Play
    Football

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern at Illinois

    This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Fighting Illini host the Wildcats to play for the Land of Lincoln Trophy.

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_16565300
    Play
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 13

    Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.

    2 hours ago
    FEvrwZrXMAcc-W7
    Play
    NCAA

    Northwestern Field Hockey Defeats Liberty 2-0 in National Championship, Wins Program's First Title

    The Wildcats were victorious in Ann Arbor Sunday.

    Nov 21, 2021

    Betting Odds + Information

    Spread: Illinois -6.5

    Over/Under: 44.5

    How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wildcats to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

    Northwestern Depth Chart

    Northwestern Week 13 Depth Chart

    Northwestern Game 12 Depth Chart 

    Season Stats Comparison

    Northwestern at Illinois Season Stats Comparison

    NorthwesternStatsIllinois

    16.8

    Avg. Points Scored

    17.7

    27.4

    Avg. Points Allowed

    22.6

    328.8

    Avg. Total Yards

    315

    426.8

    Avg. Total Yards Allowed

    377.6

    20

    Giveaways

    11

    15

    Takeaways

    15

    Game Preview

    Both the Wildcats and Fighting Illini are looking for bounce back wins Saturday. Northwestern is riding a five-game losing streak, most recently falling to Purdue 32-14 last weekend at Wrigley Field. The Boilermakers took a 33-23 loss to No. 17 Iowa in Week 12 after defeating Minnesota in Week 11.

    When Northwestern has the ball:

    Northwestern has yet to land on a reliable starting quarterback. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has elected to start QB Andrew Marty for the last three games, but Marty got picked off three times in the first two, and was sacked four consecutive times in the 'Cats final drive against Purdue. Marty completed 10-of-14 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. Backup QB Ryan Hilinski, who held the starting job for four games prior to Marty, finished the Wildcats Classic for NU and completed 8-of-11 passes for 66 yards and an interception. Fitzgerald has not yet announced which QB will start under center on Saturday.

    When Illinois has the ball:

    Illinois QB Brandon Peters continues to lead the way for the Fighting Illini. Peters has gained momentum as the season has gone on; however, Peters completed 16-of-36 passes for 248 yards with two interceptions and two sacks against Iowa. Illinois loves to run the ball — RB Chase Brown has recorded 893 rushing yards with 5.7 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns. Illinois' rushing offense ranks 61st nationally and seventh in the Big Ten, gaining 196.6 yards per game. Northwestern's defense has allowed 212.6 rushing yards per game.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

    USATSI_13731840
    Football

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern at Illinois

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 13

    2 hours ago
    FEvrwZrXMAcc-W7
    NCAA

    Northwestern Field Hockey Defeats Liberty 2-0 in National Championship, Wins Program's First Title

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Each Big Ten Game in Week 12

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_17198718
    Football

    Wildcats Classic Game Highlights: Purdue at Northwestern

    Nov 20, 2021
    Photo: Northwestern Football
    Football

    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Purdue

    Nov 20, 2021
    Untitled design (19)
    Football

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern vs. Purdue

    Nov 20, 2021
    Photo: Northwestern Field Hockey
    NCAA

    Northwestern Field Hockey Defeats Harvard 2-1 in OT, Advances to Program's First NCAA Championship

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17155497
    Football

    Northwestern vs. Purdue Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 12 Game

    Nov 19, 2021