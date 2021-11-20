Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern vs. Purdue

The Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) play host to the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Wrigley Field. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

About the Wildcats Classic

Northwestern Football returns to Wrigley Field for the first time 11 years to the day since hosting Illinois at the Friendly Confines in 2010. In 2013, Northwestern and the Cubs signed an innovative event and marketing partnership that included five future football games and a variety of other Wildcats competitions at the ballpark. Wrigley Field has also hosted Northwestern baseball and lacrosse games.

To reconfigure the historic ballpark into a football field, the following notable changes were made in coordination with Northwestern, Purdue, the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA:

Installation of goal posts in the right field warning track and in the footprint of the Cubs’ dugout.

Removal of the Cubs’ dugout, metal stadia, seats and portions of the field wall along the third base side to accommodate the football field layout and size.

Installation of railings and padding in each end zone including padding on the outfield wall.

Construction of coaches and replay booths on the first base side of the Suite Level.

How to Watch: Northwestern vs. Purdue

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Wrigley Field; Chicago, Ill.

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: WGN Radio 720

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Purdue -11

Over/Under: 47.5

Depth Charts

Week 12 Depth Chart (Northwestern Football)

Game Preview

Both the Wildcats and Boilermakers are looking for bounce back wins Saturday. Northwestern is riding a four-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Badgers 35-7 last weekend in Madison. The Boilermakers took a 59-31 loss to No. 6 Ohio State in Week 11 after upsetting No. 5 Michigan State in Week 10.

When Northwestern has the ball:

Northwestern has yet to land on a reliable starting quarterback. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has elected to start QB Andrew Marty for the last two games, but Marty got picked off three times in each. Backup QB Ryan Hilinski, who held the starting job for four games prior to Marty, finished the game for the 'Cats and completed 3-of-8 passes for 25 yards and an interception. Fitzgerald has not yet announced which QB will start under center on Saturday.

When Purdue has the ball:

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell sits atop the Big Ten and ranks fifth in the nation with 72.4% completion. In the Boilermakers last contest, O'Connell completed 40-of-52 passes for four touchdowns and 390 of the team's 481 total yards.

