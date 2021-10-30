Game Recap and Highlights From No. 8 Michigan State's Win Over No. 6 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 8 Michigan State remains undefeated following a 37-33 victory over No. 6 Michigan Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.

Michigan got on the board early with a 93-yard passing touchdown from QB Cade McNamara to WR Andrel Anthony, marking the second-longest touchdown pass in Michigan history.

In the second quarter, Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III responded with two rushing touchdowns — one for 27 yards and one for 8 yards — giving the Spartans a 14-13 lead.

Michigan closed out the second quarter with a second, 17-yard touchdown pass from QB J.J. McCarthy to WR Andrel Anthony. The Wolverines held a 23-14 lead over the Spartans at the half.



Michigan opened the second half with a 19-yard touchdown reception by WR Mike Sainristil from Cade McNamara, increasing their lead to 30-14.

The Spartans ran away with the remainder of the game, getting three additional rushing touchdowns from Kenneth Walker III.

