    • October 12, 2021
    Game Time, TV Network Announced for Northwestern vs. Michigan

    Here's when and where you can watch the Wildcats and Wolverines in Week 8.
    Author:

    Northwestern (2-3) will hit the road to take on Michigan (6-0) for a Week 8 contest in Ann Arbor. The Wildcats and Wolverines will kick off at noon eastern time on FOX. 

    Northwestern will face one of its biggest challenges of the year in the Wolverines, who came out on top in both the 2015 (38-0) and 2018 (20-17) contests. This will be the first time each of the current 'Cats will take the field at the Big House, which might just make the home field advantage that much greater for the Wolverines.

