Game Time, TV Network Announced for Northwestern vs. Michigan
Northwestern (2-3) will hit the road to take on Michigan (6-0) for a Week 8 contest in Ann Arbor. The Wildcats and Wolverines will kick off at noon eastern time on FOX.
Northwestern will face one of its biggest challenges of the year in the Wolverines, who came out on top in both the 2015 (38-0) and 2018 (20-17) contests. This will be the first time each of the current 'Cats will take the field at the Big House, which might just make the home field advantage that much greater for the Wolverines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 6 Across the Big Ten
Everything Chris Collins Said at Big Ten Basketball Media Day
Game Time, TV Network Announced for Northwestern vs. Michigan
Here's when and where you can watch the Wildcats and Wolverines in Week 8.
Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 7 vs. Rutgers
This is how the Wildcats will line up as they return to Big Ten play Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.
Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 6 Across the Big Ten
A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week six.
Has Northwestern Dug Itself A Hole Too Big To Crawl Out Of?
Big Ten Roundtable: Northwestern's Struggles, Ohio State's Dominance, and the Iowa-Penn State Showdown
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow
Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow