Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Minnesota vs. West Virginia
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) travel to Phoenix, Ariz. to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. local. This is the first-ever matchup between the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers.
Score: Minnesota 8 - West Virginia 6
Second Quarter
8:48— Jarret Doege rushes into the end zone for the West Virginia touchdown. West Virginia's two point conversion attempt is unsuccessful, Minnesota leads 8-6.
14:19— Offensive lineman Daniel Faalele runs it up the middle for the Minnesota touchdown. Brock Annexstad converts the two point conversion, Minnesota leads 8-0.
14:53 — Mar'Keise Irving rushes for 23 yards to the West Virginia 2-yard line
First Quarter
5:49 — Minnesota DE Boye Mafe sacks WVU QB Jarret Doege for a loss of 8 yards at the WVU 1-yard line.
9:58 — WVU DL Dante Stills sacks Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan on third down for a loss of 10 yards.
The Golden Gophers and Mountaineers are meeting for the first time ever in Phoenix. Here are the biggest moments from Tuesday at Chase Field.
Pregame
The Golden Gophers get in the holiday spirit
Minnesota channeled their inner kid with a trip to a local arcade in partnership with Cub Foods.
The Mountaineers get in on some NBA action
West Virginia took a team trip to watch the Phoenix Suns in a nail-biting game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Golden Gophers and Mountaineers arrive in Phoenix
Minnesota and West Virginia arrived in Phoenix on Dec. 23 and Dec. 25, respectively. Each team participated in walk-through, media opportunities, and other team activities before game day.
The home of the Arizona Diamondbacks was transformed into a football field
Chase Field, home to MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks, was transformed into a football field. Endzones are located along the first base line and in the left field warning track.
