    December 29, 2021
    Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Minnesota vs. West Virginia

    The Golden Gophers and Mountaineers are meeting for the first time ever in Phoenix. Here are the biggest moments from Tuesday at Chase Field.
    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) travel to Phoenix, Ariz. to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. local. This is the first-ever matchup between the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers.

    Score: Minnesota 8 - West Virginia 6

    Second Quarter

    8:48— Jarret Doege rushes into the end zone for the West Virginia touchdown. West Virginia's two point conversion attempt is unsuccessful, Minnesota leads 8-6. 

    14:19— Offensive lineman Daniel Faalele runs it up the middle for the Minnesota touchdown. Brock Annexstad converts the two point conversion, Minnesota leads 8-0. 

    14:53 — Mar'Keise Irving rushes for 23 yards to the West Virginia 2-yard line

    First Quarter

    5:49 — Minnesota DE Boye Mafe sacks WVU QB Jarret Doege for a loss of 8 yards at the WVU 1-yard line. 

    9:58 — WVU DL Dante Stills sacks Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan on third down for a loss of 10 yards.

    Football

    Football

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

    This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Golden Gophers and Mountaineers compete for their final game of the 2021 football season.

    3 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    Play
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Greg Newsome II added to COVID list, Justin Jackson logs two TDs + and more from NFL Week 16

    Here's what former Wildcats have been up to across the league.

    12 hours ago

    Pregame

    The Golden Gophers get in the holiday spirit

    Minnesota channeled their inner kid with a trip to a local arcade in partnership with Cub Foods. 

    The Mountaineers get in on some NBA action

    West Virginia took a team trip to watch the Phoenix Suns in a nail-biting game against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

    The Golden Gophers and Mountaineers arrive in Phoenix

    Minnesota and West Virginia arrived in Phoenix on Dec. 23 and Dec. 25, respectively. Each team participated in walk-through, media opportunities, and other team activities before game day. 

    The home of the Arizona Diamondbacks was transformed into a football field

    Chase Field, home to MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks, was transformed into a football field. Endzones are located along the first base line and in the left field warning track. 

