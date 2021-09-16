Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Game in the Big Ten During Week 3

Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.

Friday September 17th

Maryland @ Illinois

The Friday night game in the Big Ten this week features two teams heading in completely different directions to start the season. After a dominant season opener win over Nebraska, Illinois has lost to UTSA and been blown out by Virginia, while Maryland has looked impressive to start the season 2-0. Illinois looks to get back on track while the Terps look to continue rolling.

WATCH: Friday at 8:05 PM CT on Fox Sports 1

Saturday September 18th

Michigan State @ Miami (FL)

This game has the potential to be an “upset” so to speak, as the Hurricanes are ranked 24th while the Spartans are unranked. However, a Spartans win would not be too much of an upset as they might just be the better team. The Hurricanes have not looked impressive in either of their first two games while Michigan State has looked outright dominant. Miami is officially on upset alert.

WATCH: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on ABC

Nebraska @ Oklahoma

If you have been reading these weekly previews, you know I have been monitoring Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and how hot his seat is, or how safe his job is. Following a bad week one loss to Illinois, his seat has cooled down somewhat. Enter the Oklahoma Sooners and what may be one of the worse losses this weekend. Frost may be sitting on a burning hot seat after Saturday.

WATCH: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on FOX

Cincinnati @ Indiana

One of the four newest members voted into the Big 12, Cincinnati has looked impressive this season behind their Heisman hopeful quarterback Desmond Ridder. On the other side, Indiana bounced back from a brutal week one loss to blow out Idaho. This game has the potential to be sneaky good and is one you might want to tune in to watch this Saturday.

WATCH: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on ESPN

Northern Illinois @ Michigan

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before but the Wolverines have looked very impressive out of the gate to start the season 2-0. They handled a decent Western Michigan team and had no issue in a blowout win over Washington. Look for the Wolverines to improve to 3-0 this week as they take on the Huskies of Northern Illinois.

WATCH: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network

Minnesota @ Colorado

Prior to week two, I would have chalked this up as a fairly easy win for the Golden Gophers over Colorado. However, after seeing both of their performances from week two, the Buffaloes have a really good chance of pulling out a win, as they nearly upset Texas A&M while Minnesota barely beat Miami of Ohio.

WATCH: Saturday at 12:00 PM CT on NBC

Purdue @ Notre Dame

On paper this game should not be a contest as Notre Dame is a top fifteen team and a perennial threat to make the College Football Playoffs. However, while Purdue has looked solid out of the gate, the Fighting Irish needed a game winning drive to beat...Toledo. Yes, Toledo, a perennial blueblood. I do expect Notre Dame to win but I think Purdue will make it interesting.

WATCH: Saturday at 1:30 PM CT on NBC

Kent State @ Iowa

Fresh off the heels of two dominating wins to start their season 2-0, the Hawkeyes look like a legitimate threat to win the Big Ten and potentially make the playoffs this season. That hype train should not be derailed this week as they face Kent State, a team they should have no issue beating.

WATCH: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

Tulsa @ Ohio State

Things didn't go well for the Buckeyes last Saturday as Oregon, without their two best defenders, came into Columbus and pulled off the upset. While this loss doesn’t knock OSU out of the Big Ten title race, or the CFP race, their margin for error just got much smaller as one more loss can knock them out of the CFP race entirely. Luckily they should be able to easily get back on track in week three as they take on Tulsa.

WATCH: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Fox Sports 1

Delaware @ Rutgers

For Rutgers this should be an easy win over an FCS opponent in Delaware. However, this Delaware team could put up a fight and make this game an interesting one for most of the game. I do think though that ultimately Rutgers will pull away late to an easy victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.

WATCH: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

Northwestern @ Duke

This game has been affectionately nicknamed The Nerd Bowl on social media, as both schools are prestigious academic institutions that rank in the top ten in the country. Similarly, they have both started off the season 1-1 after disappointing week one performances and dominant week two wins. This game could be a low-scoring, ugly, defensive slugfest.

WATCH: Saturday at 3:00 PM CT on ACC Network

Auburn @ Penn State

This is the game that I am personally the most excited for in the Big Ten this weekend. Beaver Stadium, White Out, under the bright lights of prime time as Penn State welcomes Auburn this Saturday. A win for Penn State would be a huge momentum boost and resume booster as the season goes on. I expect this game to be a classic and one that you won’t want to miss.

WATCH: Saturday at 6:30 PM CT on ABC

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 2 in B1G Football

Everything Northwestern Players Said After Their 24-0 Win Over Indiana State

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said After Northwestern’s Week 2 Win Over Indiana State

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @ConnorJZ98

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily