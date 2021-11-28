Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Iowa and Michigan to Compete in Big Ten Football Championship Game

    The Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines will compete for the conference title Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.
    The Big Ten divisional champions have been named: Michigan won the East, while Iowa took the West. The two teams will face off in the Big Ten Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

    Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21 in its Friday night contest, improving to 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten). Iowa's win over Nebraska, combined with Minnesota's 23-13 win over Wisconsin on Saturday, made the Hawkeyes the outright Big Ten West divisional champions for the first time since 2015. 

    Michigan earned a share of the Big Ten East divisional title after a riveting 42-27 victory over rival Ohio State on Saturday. The win earned the Wolverines the first Big Ten Football Championship Game berth in program history. Michigan finished the regular season 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten), the team's best conference record since 2018.

    The 2021 Big Ten Football Championship Game will be televised on FOX. Michigan and Iowa will compete for both the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and an opportunity to play in one of the six bowl games that comprise the College Football Playoff, including the rose bowl.

