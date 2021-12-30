Skip to main content
    Las Vegas Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

    The Badgers and Sun Devils will face off in the first bowl game held at Allegiant Stadium.
    The Wisconsin Badgers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) and Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) will try to get lucky as they wrap up the 2021 football season in Sin City.

    About the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

    The Las Vegas Bowl first kicked off in 1992, when community leaders decided hosting a football game could help fill empty hotel rooms during a slow travel period. From 1992-2019, the game was played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Whitney, Nevada. The Las Vegas Bowl originally featured the champions from the Big West and the MAC. Several other Group of 5 conferences had tie-ins with the bowl. However, the Las Vegas Bowl announced a five-year, alternating tie-in between the SEC and Big Ten beginning in 2020. Teams from the SEC and Big Ten will play in even and odd numbered years, respectively.

    How to Watch: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

    Date: Thursday, Dec. 30

    Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

    Location: Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, Nev.

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: FuboTV

    Game Highlights: Click Here

    Betting Odds + Information

    Spread: Wisconsin -6

    Over/Under Total: 41

    How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Las Vegas Bowl at SISportsbook.

    Game Preview

    When Wisconsin has the ball:

    Freshman RB Braelon Allen is next in line of great Wisconsin running backs. Since taking over the reins as starter against Illinois, Allen has run for over 100 yards in all but one game. In total, Allen has run for 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Badgers QB Graham Mertz has been hot and cold this season, and hasn't been able to find consistency in the passing game. Wisconsin will look to pound the rock and limit the amount of passes they throw.

    When Arizona State has the ball:

    While QB Jayden Daniels is the most important piece of the Sun Devil offense, RB Rachaad White might be the best piece on offense. Arizona State also likes to run the ball, and White has run for 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also being second on the team in receiving yards with 456. Daniels will looks to be a dual threat in the run and passing game, and the Sun Devils will be more of a run-based offense.

