LIVE GAME FEED: No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-5)

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

Time: 6:00 PM CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio

It's senior night here at Ryan Field for the Wildcats, who take on the #19 Iowa Hawkeyes. Northwestern is looking to send the seniors off on a high note in the last home game at Ryan Field. Stay tuned here for all your live updates as the game goes on.

LIVE THREAD:

1ST QTR: Two Possessions for both teams...four punts so far.

1ST QTR: Stephon Robinson takes the end around for 25 yards to Iowa's 46, but an intentional grounding stalls the drives and the Wildcats have to punt.

1ST QTR: Seven possessions, seven punts.

1ST QTR: Alex Padilla is now in the game for the Hawkeyes, and completes a 17 yard pass to Keagan Johnson. Iowa at Northwestern's 39.

1ST QTR: Padilla is making it happen for the Hawkeyes...finds Keagan Johnson for a gain of 26 down the sideline.

1ST QTR: Tyler Goodson rushes it in for Iowa, from 13 yards out, for the first points of the game. Iowa up 7-0.