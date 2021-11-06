LIVE GAME FEED: No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern
Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-5)
Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois
Time: 6:00 PM CT
Watch: Big Ten Network
Listen: WGN Radio
Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
It's senior night here at Ryan Field for the Wildcats, who take on the #19 Iowa Hawkeyes. Northwestern is looking to send the seniors off on a high note in the last home game at Ryan Field. Stay tuned here for all your live updates as the game goes on.
**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**
LIVE THREAD:
1ST QTR: Two Possessions for both teams...four punts so far.
1ST QTR: Stephon Robinson takes the end around for 25 yards to Iowa's 46, but an intentional grounding stalls the drives and the Wildcats have to punt.
1ST QTR: Seven possessions, seven punts.
1ST QTR: Alex Padilla is now in the game for the Hawkeyes, and completes a 17 yard pass to Keagan Johnson. Iowa at Northwestern's 39.
1ST QTR: Padilla is making it happen for the Hawkeyes...finds Keagan Johnson for a gain of 26 down the sideline.
1ST QTR: Tyler Goodson rushes it in for Iowa, from 13 yards out, for the first points of the game. Iowa up 7-0.