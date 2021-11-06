Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    LIVE GAME FEED: No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

    Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
    Author:

    Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-5)

    Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

    Time: 6:00 PM CT

    Watch: Big Ten Network

    Listen: WGN Radio

    No image description

    FDjAlvIXoAAKGzz
    Football

    LIVE GAME FEED: No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

    Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

    just now
    Untitled design (18)
    Play
    Football

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa

    This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Wildcats host the Hawkeyes in Week 10 of Big Ten play.

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17061071
    Play
    Football

    Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 10 Game

    Everything you need to know before betting on the Northwestern game this week.

    Nov 5, 2021

    It's senior night here at Ryan Field for the Wildcats, who take on the #19 Iowa Hawkeyes. Northwestern is looking to send the seniors off on a high note in the last home game at Ryan Field. Stay tuned here for all your live updates as the game goes on.

    **Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

    LIVE THREAD:

    1ST QTR: Two Possessions for both teams...four punts so far.

    1ST QTR: Stephon Robinson takes the end around for 25 yards to Iowa's 46, but an intentional grounding stalls the drives and the Wildcats have to punt.

    1ST QTR: Seven possessions, seven punts.

    1ST QTR: Alex Padilla is now in the game for the Hawkeyes, and completes a 17 yard pass to Keagan Johnson. Iowa at Northwestern's 39.

    1ST QTR: Padilla is making it happen for the Hawkeyes...finds Keagan Johnson for a gain of 26 down the sideline.

    1ST QTR: Tyler Goodson rushes it in for Iowa, from 13 yards out, for the first points of the game. Iowa up 7-0.

    FDjAlvIXoAAKGzz
    Football

    LIVE GAME FEED: No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

    just now
    Untitled design (18)
    Football

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17061071
    Football

    Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 10 Game

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_15138408
    Football

    Week 10 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_17058890
    Football

    Big Ten Game Preview: Can Northwestern right the ship against No. 19 Iowa?

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_17079180
    Football

    Big Ten Bowl Projections: Michigan State Smelling Roses, Knocking on the Door of the College Football Playoffs

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: Game Times and Previews for Every Big Ten Game in Week 10

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_15138408
    Football

    Northwestern and No. 19 Iowa Release Week 10 Depth Charts

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_13323994
    Football

    Big News From the Big Ten: Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland and Wisconsin Earn Huge Victories

    Nov 2, 2021