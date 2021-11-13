Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at No. 20 Wisconsin

    Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Wisconsin Badgers.
    Northwestern Wildcats (3-6) at No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3)

    Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

    Time: 11 a.m. CT

    Watch: ESPN2

    Listen: WGN Radio

    The Wildcats travel to Madison this week to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. The two teams have split the last 30 games 15-15 meaning this one could go either way. Northwestern will look to slow down the potent Wisconsin rushing attack in this Big Ten west clash. 

    Coin toss: Northwestern wins the toss, defers to the second half. Wisconsin returns the opening kick to the 25-yard line. 

    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at No. 20 Wisconsin

    1ST QTR: Graham Mertz to Braelon Allen for a 16-yard completion. 

    1ST QTR: The Northwestern defense stops the Badgers on third down, forcing a Badger punt on their first drive.

    1ST QTR: Andrew Marty keeps it himself for 12 yards and a Northwestern first down, the Wildcats are driving early in this one.

    1ST QTR: Evan Hull gets the fourth down conversion on a tip drill reception. 

    1ST QTR: The Northwestern drive comes up empty handed as Marty is intercepted in the end zone. 

    1ST QTR: Braelon Allen rips off a 37-yard run on the very first play after the Northwestern interception.

    1ST QTR: Allen continues to break tackles, this time picking up 11 yards and a Wisconsin first down. 

    END OF 1ST: All tied up at 0-0

    2ND QTR: Braelon Allen caps off the Wisconsin drive with a touchdown run from two yards out, Badgers lead 7-0 with 14:53 left in the second quarter. 

