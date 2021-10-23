    • October 23, 2021
    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan

    Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Michigan Wolverines.
    Author:

    Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) at Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

    Time: 11 a.m. CT

    Watch: FOX

    Listen: WGN Radio

    Northwestern is coming off a much needed win over Rutgers last week to get their record up to 3-3. This week, they travel to Ann Arbor to take on the sixth ranked Michigan Wolverines. Follow all the action to below to see if the Wildcats can pull off the upset!

    just now
    Untitled design (10)
    Play
    Football

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan

    Everything you need to know as Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats face Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines at the Big House in Ann Arbor during Week 8.

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925711
    Play
    Football

    Scouting the Wildcats Week 8 Opponent: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines

    This is what you can expect from No. 6 team in college football.

    4 minutes ago

    **Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

    LIVE THREAD:

    Coin toss: Michigan wins the toss and defers to the second half, Northwestern to receive

    1ST QTR: Andrew Clair receives the opening kick, Wildcats offense starts at their own 25

    1ST QTR: Ryan Hilinski to Malik Washington down the sideline for 29 yards

