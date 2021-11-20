LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Purdue

Northwestern Wildcats (3-7) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (6-4)

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio

The Wildcats travel just a few miles down the shore from Evanston to the Friendly Confines in the Wrigleyville neighborhood of Chicago to host the Purdue Boilermakers in the first Wildcats Classic since 2010. While Purdue has been hot as of late, the Wildcats hope the energy from Wrigley will give them the momentum necessary to take down the Boilermakers in this special edition game.

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE GAME FEED:

Coin toss: Northwestern has won the coin toss and defer to receive in the second half. Purdue will start with the