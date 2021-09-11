LIVE GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. Indiana State

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's matchup against the FCS Indiana State Sycamores.

Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (1-0)

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, IL

Time: 11:00 am CST

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio 720

The Wildcats look to rebound from their Week One loss against Michigan State by hosting the Indiana State Sycamores in a few short minutes. Northwestern was run over by the Spartans to the tune of 326 rushing yards, including 264 by Kenneth Walker III. Despite the loss, the Wildcat passing game showed signs of life, as Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson completed 30 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

The Sycamores come into this game having defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers 26-21. This was their first game since 2019, as they didn't play at all in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sycamores ran for 158 yards, boosted by QB Michael Haupert's 44-yard scamper in the third quarter. The Sycamores also forced three turnovers, including a pick-six by Sycamore safety Michael Thomas.

The Wildcats should win this game handily, but Indiana State will provide the Wildcats with the opportunity to get back on track against concepts that Northwestern will see later on in the season.

The road to a home win begins now!

**Keep it here, or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from tonight's game!**

LIVE GAME THREAD:

Northwestern will receive the opening kickoff

1Q: Evan Hull runs for a three-yard TD, Charlie Kuhbander XP is good. 7-0 Northwestern.

1Q: Indiana State goes for it on fourth down, converts with TE Zach Larkin running for five yards.

1Q: Anthony Thompson is sacked by Adetomiwa Adebawore, Indiana State punts. 7-0 Northwestern.

1Q: Hunter Johnson pass complete to Malik Washington for a 25-yard TOUCHDOWN. Charlie Kuhbander XP is good. 14-0 Wildcats.

END OF QUARTER: Northwestern-14, Indiana State-0. Northwestern is out gaining Indiana State 172-53

Q2: Indiana State goes three and out on a quick catch and tackle made by Cam Mitchell. 14-0 Wildcats.

Q2: Northwestern calls timeout before a 4th and 10 for the Sycamores. 14-0 Wildcats.

Q2: Indiana State punts, fair caught by Bryce Kirtz at the Northwestern 8 yard line. 14-0 Wildcats.

Q2: ISU's Michael Haupert muffs the punt and recovered by Xander Mueller at the Sycamore 30. 14-0 Wildcats.

Q2: Hunter Johnson and Evan Hull botch the exchange, Indiana State recovers the fumble. 14-0 Wildcats.

Q2: Cade Chambers punts for the Sycamores, fair caught by Bryce Kirtz at the Northwestern 20 yard line. 14-0 Wildcats.