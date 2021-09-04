LIVE GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. Michigan State
Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (0-0)
Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, IL
Time: 8:00 pm CT
Watch: ESPN
Listen: WGN 720
The clock is ticking closer and closer to the dawn of yet another season of Wildcats football, as Northwestern prepares to kick off their 2021 campaign against cross-lake B1G rival, Michigan State. Last season, the Wildcats (7-2 overall; 6-1 conference) finished atop the Big Ten West, while the Spartans (2-5; 2-5) finished the "unprecedented" season in the bottom ranks of the Big Ten East; however, despite that discrepancy, the Spartans did hand head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the 'Cats their first loss last season in a disappointing 29-20 upset.
This matchup should be an interesting one, considering that Northwestern has the lowest returning production percentage of any Power 5 program and it appears that Michigan State's predicted starting quarterback, Anthony Russo, will not be leading the charge at kickoff tonight.
Without further ado, let the 2021 Wildcats season commence!
Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's 2021 season opener against Big Ten foe, Michigan State.
LIVE GAME UPDATES:
Coin toss: Northwestern wins flip, defers to receive in second half.
1ST QTR: Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III rushes 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. MSU leads 7-0.
1ST QTR: Despite a 41-yard connection from Hunter Johnson to Bryce Kirtz, the Wildcats offense fails to convert on third down; kicker Charlie Kuhbander misses field goal attempt wide right.
1ST QTR: Spartans' Connor Hayward pushes through several Wildcats defenders to convert for a first down at the Northwestern 26-yard line, followed by a Walker III rush up the middle to the NU goal line.
1ST QTR: Walker III strolls into the end zone for his second TD of the game; MSU averaging 15 yards per play on their first two possessions. Spartans leads 14-0.
1ST QTR: Johnson connects with Kansas graduate transfer Stephon Robinson for a 50-yard reception and first down, at the MSU 27 yard line.