September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

LIVE GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's 2021 season opener against Big Ten foe, Michigan State.
Author:

Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (0-0)

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, IL

Time: 8:00 pm CT

Watch: ESPN

Listen: WGN 720

The clock is ticking closer and closer to the dawn of yet another season of Wildcats football, as Northwestern prepares to kick off their 2021 campaign against cross-lake B1G rival, Michigan State. Last season, the Wildcats (7-2 overall; 6-1 conference) finished atop the Big Ten West, while the Spartans (2-5; 2-5) finished the "unprecedented" season in the bottom ranks of the Big Ten East; however, despite that discrepancy, the Spartans did hand head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the 'Cats their first loss last season in a disappointing 29-20 upset.

This matchup should be an interesting one, considering that Northwestern has the lowest returning production percentage of any Power 5 program and it appears that Michigan State's predicted starting quarterback, Anthony Russo, will not be leading the charge at kickoff tonight.

Without further ado, let the 2021 Wildcats season commence!

No image description

USATSI_15288249
Play
Football

LIVE GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's 2021 season opener against Big Ten foe, Michigan State.

Untitled design
Play
Football

Gameday Hub: Everything You Need For Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Click here for pregame analyses, betting odds, how to watch, and more.

USATSI_13430741
Play
Football

Northwestern Players to Watch Against Michigan State

With little production from 2020 returning this season, which players will stand out against the Spartans?

**Keep it here, or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from tonight's game!**

LIVE GAME UPDATES:

Coin toss: Northwestern wins flip, defers to receive in second half.

1ST QTR: Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III rushes 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. MSU leads 7-0. 

1ST QTR: Despite a 41-yard connection from Hunter Johnson to Bryce Kirtz, the Wildcats offense fails to convert on third down; kicker Charlie Kuhbander misses field goal attempt wide right. 

1ST QTR: Spartans' Connor Hayward pushes through several Wildcats defenders to convert for a first down at the Northwestern 26-yard line, followed by a Walker III rush up the middle to the NU goal line. 

1ST QTR: Walker III strolls into the end zone for his second TD of the game; MSU averaging 15 yards per play on their first two possessions. Spartans leads 14-0. 

1ST QTR: Johnson connects with Kansas graduate transfer Stephon Robinson for a 50-yard reception and first down, at the MSU 27 yard line. 

USATSI_15288249
Football

LIVE GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Untitled design
Football

Gameday Hub: Everything You Need For Northwestern vs. Michigan State

USATSI_13430741
Football

Northwestern Players to Watch Against Michigan State

Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Kyric McGowan (8) is unable to make a catch against Michigan State Spartans cornerback Chris Jackson (12) during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Can Northwestern's Offense Overpower Michigan State's Defense?

E-S7vS2XIAUNJNj
Football

Wildcats to Wear Gothic Jerseys in Home Opener Against Michigan State

ctbfjhrb3ugwqjuoczmu
Wildcats In The Pros

Making the Cut: Every Northwestern Wildcat on an NFL Roster

Sep 21, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) runs against Michigan State Spartans linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Week 1 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

121920_NUvsOSU_RK0254
Football

The Wildcats Don't Deserve Respect

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 9.52.09 AM
Football

NBC Sports Chicago, Big Ten Network to Air Season Seven of "The Foundation"