LIVE GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's 2021 season opener against Big Ten foe, Michigan State.

Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (0-0)

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, IL

Time: 8:00 pm CT

Watch: ESPN

Listen: WGN 720

The clock is ticking closer and closer to the dawn of yet another season of Wildcats football, as Northwestern prepares to kick off their 2021 campaign against cross-lake B1G rival, Michigan State. Last season, the Wildcats (7-2 overall; 6-1 conference) finished atop the Big Ten West, while the Spartans (2-5; 2-5) finished the "unprecedented" season in the bottom ranks of the Big Ten East; however, despite that discrepancy, the Spartans did hand head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the 'Cats their first loss last season in a disappointing 29-20 upset.

This matchup should be an interesting one, considering that Northwestern has the lowest returning production percentage of any Power 5 program and it appears that Michigan State's predicted starting quarterback, Anthony Russo, will not be leading the charge at kickoff tonight.

Without further ado, let the 2021 Wildcats season commence!

**Keep it here, or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from tonight's game!**

LIVE GAME UPDATES:

Coin toss: Northwestern wins flip, defers to receive in second half.

1ST QTR: Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III rushes 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. MSU leads 7-0.

1ST QTR: Despite a 41-yard connection from Hunter Johnson to Bryce Kirtz, the Wildcats offense fails to convert on third down; kicker Charlie Kuhbander misses field goal attempt wide right.

1ST QTR: Spartans' Connor Hayward pushes through several Wildcats defenders to convert for a first down at the Northwestern 26-yard line, followed by a Walker III rush up the middle to the NU goal line.

1ST QTR: Walker III strolls into the end zone for his second TD of the game; MSU averaging 15 yards per play on their first two possessions. Spartans leads 14-0.

1ST QTR: Johnson connects with Kansas graduate transfer Stephon Robinson for a 50-yard reception and first down, at the MSU 27 yard line.