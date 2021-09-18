September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at Duke

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's matchup against ACC foe, the Duke Blue Devils.
Author:
and

Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) at Duke Blue Devils (1-1)

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Time: 3:00 pm CST/4:00 pm EST

Watch: ACC Network

Listen: WGN Radio

The Wildcats traveled south to the den of the Duke Blue Devils for this year's ACC-B1G matchup for Northwestern. In a series that is tied 10-10, Northwestern is looking to break away and continue on a positive trend coming off of last week's 24-6 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores. 

In the last contest between the Wildcats and Blue Devils in 2018, Duke came out on top in a 21-7 win, despite Northwestern holding an 8-2 advantage in the series since 1999. 

No image description

USATSI_16776516
Play
Football

Around the Big Ten: Michigan State at No. 24 Miami Game Recap

The Spartans went into Hard Rock Stadium and upset the Hurricanes 38-17.

USATSI_16776590
Play
Football

Around the Big Ten: No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana Game Recap

Cincinnati's defense came through in the clutch, forcing a couple of timely turnovers to seal the victory.

USATSI_16730818
Play
Football

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at Duke

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's matchup against ACC foe, the Duke Blue Devils.

As the Wildcats look for their first victory away from Ryan Field and their home city of Evanston, we've got you covered for everything Northwestern football coming your way today. 

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this afternoon's game!**

LIVE THREAD: 

Coin toss: Duke wins toss and defers; Northwestern will start with the ball.

1ST QTR: Northwestern goes three-and-out on their opening drive. 

1ST QTR: Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg connects with Mateo Durant for 11 yards and a touchdown. Duke leads 7-0 just two minutes into the game. 

1ST QTR: Northwestern goes three-and-out again, as Hunter Johnson has not yet completed a pass. 

1ST QTR: Mateo Durant with a 21-yard rushing touchdown puts the Blue Devils up 14-0 with 11:07 left in the quarter. 

USATSI_16776516
Football

Around the Big Ten: Michigan State at No. 24 Miami Game Recap

USATSI_16776590
Football

Around the Big Ten: No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana Game Recap

USATSI_16730818
Football

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at Duke

USATSI_16776875
Football

Around the Big Ten: Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma Game Recap

USATSI_16776319
Football

Around the Big Ten: Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan Game Recap

Untitled design (4)
Football

Game Day Hub: Everything You Need to Know for Northwestern at Duke

USATSI_16730751
Football

Wildcats Offense vs. Blue Devils Defense: Who has the Upper Hand?

USATSI_16723446
Football

Scouting The Wildcats' Week 3 Opponent: The Duke Blue Devils

USATSI_16730818
Football

A Beginner's Betting Guide: Northwestern at Duke