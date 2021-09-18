Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's matchup against ACC foe, the Duke Blue Devils.

Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) at Duke Blue Devils (1-1)

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Time: 3:00 pm CST/4:00 pm EST

Watch: ACC Network

Listen: WGN Radio

The Wildcats traveled south to the den of the Duke Blue Devils for this year's ACC-B1G matchup for Northwestern. In a series that is tied 10-10, Northwestern is looking to break away and continue on a positive trend coming off of last week's 24-6 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

In the last contest between the Wildcats and Blue Devils in 2018, Duke came out on top in a 21-7 win, despite Northwestern holding an 8-2 advantage in the series since 1999.

As the Wildcats look for their first victory away from Ryan Field and their home city of Evanston, we've got you covered for everything Northwestern football coming your way today.

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this afternoon's game!**

LIVE THREAD:

Coin toss: Duke wins toss and defers; Northwestern will start with the ball.

1ST QTR: Northwestern goes three-and-out on their opening drive.

1ST QTR: Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg connects with Mateo Durant for 11 yards and a touchdown. Duke leads 7-0 just two minutes into the game.

1ST QTR: Northwestern goes three-and-out again, as Hunter Johnson has not yet completed a pass.

1ST QTR: Mateo Durant with a 21-yard rushing touchdown puts the Blue Devils up 14-0 with 11:07 left in the quarter.