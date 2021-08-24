LIVE UPDATES: Joint ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Press Conference
WHEN: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 (11:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET)
WHAT: Joint ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 media video conference
PARTICIPANTS:
- ACC Commissioner James Phillips
- Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren
- Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff
FORMAT: Each participant will make opening remarks, followed by questions from the media.
LIVE UPDATES:
George Kliavkoff: "More issues have emerged in college athletics in the last three months than in any other time in history."
Warren: "Hopefully this alliance will stabilize issues we are facing in college athletics ... and allow our athletes to play in some epic matchups."
Kevin Warren: "There is turbulence right now in college athletics ... we need to have strong leadership, we need to work together."
Goals of the alliance, per conference release:
- Student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support
- Strong academic experience and support
- Diversity, equity and inclusion
- Social justice
- Gender equity
- Future structure of the NCAA
- Federal legislative efforts
- Postseason championships and future formats
The alliance will "elevate the national profile" of each school by creating coast-to-coast competition.
The alliance will focus on creating cross-conference schedules for football, men's and women's basketball, and olympic sports.
Phillips: "Our everyday commitment to our student athletes will only be enhanced by this alliance."
Phillips officially announces the three conference will form an alliance.
Commissioners James Phillips (ACC), Kevin Warren (Big Ten), and George Kliavkoff (Pac-12) are making opening remarks.
