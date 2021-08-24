August 24, 2021
Publish date:

LIVE UPDATES: Joint ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Press Conference

Keep it here for live updates as the three conferences discuss their alliance with the media.
WHEN: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 (11:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET)

WHAT: Joint ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 media video conference

  • ACC Commissioner James Phillips
  • Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren
  • Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff

FORMAT: Each participant will make opening remarks, followed by questions from the media.

George Kliavkoff: "More issues have emerged in college athletics in the last three months than in any other time in history."

Warren: "Hopefully this alliance will stabilize issues we are facing in college athletics ... and allow our athletes to play in some epic matchups."

Kevin Warren: "There is turbulence right now in college athletics ... we need to have strong leadership, we need to work together."

Goals of the alliance, per conference release: 

Football

Football

Jim O'Neil and Brandon Joseph Headline New Defensive Era

A new coordinator and a rising face of the defense look toward 2021 season

Screen Shot 2021-08-22 at 6.44.11 PM
Play
Football

This is the Ultimate Northwestern Quarterback

This is what Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald thinks the ultimate QB looks like.

  • Student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support
  • Strong academic experience and support
  • Diversity, equity and inclusion
  • Social justice
  • Gender equity
  • Future structure of the NCAA
  • Federal legislative efforts
  • Postseason championships and future formats

The alliance will "elevate the national profile" of each school by creating coast-to-coast competition.

The alliance will focus on creating cross-conference schedules for football, men's and women's basketball, and olympic sports.

Phillips: "Our everyday commitment to our student athletes will only be enhanced by this alliance."

Phillips officially announces the three conference will form an alliance.

Commissioners James Phillips (ACC), Kevin Warren (Big Ten), and George Kliavkoff (Pac-12) are making opening remarks. 

