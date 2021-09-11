Malik Washington Pulls in 25-Yard Pass for a Wildcat Touchdown

The junior wide receiver logs Northwestern's second score against the Indiana State Sycamores.

Wildcat wide receiver Malik Washington pulled in a 25-yard pass from quarterback Hunter Johnson at the Indiana State 4 yard line and ran it into the end zone for Northwestern's second touchdown of the game. The Wildcats finish the first quarter against the Sycamores 14-0.

Washington made his career start last week against the Michigan State Spartans, recording three receptions for 32 yards.

