Malik Washington Pulls in 25-Yard Pass for a Wildcat Touchdown
Wildcat wide receiver Malik Washington pulled in a 25-yard pass from quarterback Hunter Johnson at the Indiana State 4 yard line and ran it into the end zone for Northwestern's second touchdown of the game. The Wildcats finish the first quarter against the Sycamores 14-0.
Washington made his career start last week against the Michigan State Spartans, recording three receptions for 32 yards.
Evan Hull Pounds it in For The First Score of the Game
Evan Hull piles his way in for the game's opening score.
LIVE GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. Indiana State
Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's matchup against the FCS Indiana State Sycamores.
