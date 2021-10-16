    • October 16, 2021
    Marshall Lang logs Wildcats' second touchdown versus Scarlet Knights

    QB Ryan Hilinski connected with the sophomore tight end to put Northwestern ahead of Rutgers 14-7.
    Northwestern tight end Marshall Lang took a 2-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Hilinski into the end zone for a Wildcat touchdown. The score, which came in the second quarter of the 'Cats Week 7 contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, puts Northwestern in the lead heading into the second half. The Scarlet Knights logged their first touchdown of the game on the previous drive.

    Both of Northwestern's first-half touchdowns have come through the air, with Hilinski throwing for 231 of the offense's 288 yards at the half. However, the 12-play, 86-yard scoring drive was a team effort, made possible by contributions from a number of the Wildcats' offensive weapons. 

    Click for more info on this week's game:

    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    Scouting the Wildcats' Week 7 Opponent: The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights

    Northwestern vs Rutgers Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 7 Game

    Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Northwestern Wildcats tight end Marshall Lang (88) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
