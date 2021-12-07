Michigan Defensive Lineman Aidan Hutchinson and Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Represent Big Ten in 2021 Heisman Trophy Race

The finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy were announce on Monday night on ESPN. Four of college football's most promising talents will head to New York for the trophy presentation ceremony on Saturday.

The four finalists include Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

How to Watch the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony

The 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Lincoln Center in New York City and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Meet the Finalists

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Alabama's sophomore quarterback has been a star all season long, leading the Crimson Tide to yet another SEC championship. Young threw for a record-setting 431 yards in the SEC Championship Game, helping Alabama dominate Georgia by a final score of 41-24. Young finished the season with a 175.53 passer rating — good for fifth in the nation — after throwing for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Young and No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl. If victorious, Alabama will play the winner of the Orange Bowl (No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia) in the 2021 College Football National Championship.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Freshman C.J. Stroud made an immediate impact for the Buckeyes in his first college game. By the end of the 2021 season, Stroud threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Stroud played a large role in keeping Ohio State in the College Football Race until the Buckeyes suffered a 42-27 loss to Michigan for the Big Ten East title. Ohio State will play Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett flew under the radar for most of the 2021 season. However, the Golden Arm Award winner (for the nation's top senior quarterback) finished the year with 4,319 passing yards for 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Pickett lead Pittsburgh to its first-ever ACC title with a 45-21 win over Wake Forest in the 2021 ACC Championship Game. Pitt will play Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

Senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the driving force between Michigan's dominant defense all season long. The two-time All-Big Ten honoree recorded 14 sacks in 2021 — good for third in the nation — and is one of the top-rated NFL draft prospects in the country. Hutchinson now holds Michigan's all-time single-season sacks record. Hutchinson was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. The Michigan native was also named the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game MVP after recording 4 total tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, and two QB hurries in the Wolverines' 42-3 win over Iowa for the conference title.

