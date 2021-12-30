Music City Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Purdue vs. Tennessee

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    TransPerfect Music City Bowl Game Recap: Highlights From Purdue vs. Tennessee

    These are the biggest moments from Thursday's Big Ten/SEC matchup between the Boilermakers and Volunteers at Nissan Stadium.
    The Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 5-3 Big Ten) and Tennessee Volunteers (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will wrap up the 2021 season in Nashville. Below are highlights from Thursday's contest.

    Score: Purdue 16 — Tennessee 21

    Second Quarter

    1:03 — Fineran kicks a 29-yard field goal. Tennessee leads 21-16.

    9:42 — Fineran completes a 36-yard field goal. Tennessee leads 21-13.

    14:01 — Fineran lands a 24-yard field goal. Tennessee leads 21-10.

    First Quarter

    3:29 — Tennessee RB Jabari Small hauls in a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Kick by McGrath is good. Tennessee leads 21-7.

    6:31 — Tillman catches a second, 61-yard touchdown pass from Hooker. Kick by McGrath is good. Tennessee leads 14-7.

    10:15 — 75-yard pass from Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell is complete to WR Broc Thompson. Kick by Mitchell Fineran is good. Game tied 7-7.

    10:28 — Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman catches a 41-yard pass from QB Hendon Hooker for the first score of the game. Kick by Chase McGrath is good. Tennessee leads 7-0.

