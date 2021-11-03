Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Northwestern and No. 19 Iowa Release Week 10 Depth Charts

    Here's how the Wildcats and Hawkeyes will line up in the Big Ten contest.
    Author:

    Northwestern (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) hosts No. 19 Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) Saturday at Ryan Field. You can find each team's depth chart below. 

    Northwestern Wildcats

    The Wildcats are coming off of a 41-14 loss to Minnesota. QB Ryan Hilinski got the start for the cats, however Andrew Marty relieved Hilinski of his duties and finished the game for the 'Cats. This was the first time Marty saw game action since sustaining an injury at Duke on Sept. 18. Marty completed 10-for-16 for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 28 yards. RB Evan Hull and WR Berkley Holman each recorded their first receiving touchdown. Linebacker Chris Bergin continues to lead the Northwestern defense, recording 19 tackles against the Golden Gophers.

    Northwestern Week 10 Projected Depth Chart

    Northwestern Week 10 Projected Depth Chart

    No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes

    The Hawkeyes are fresh off of a 27-7 loss to Wisconsin in Madison, snapping Iowa's streak of 29 games without giving up 25 more than points. Iowa's only score came in the second quarter on a one-yard rush by QB Spencer Petras. Petras's 23-yard completion to WR Nico Ragaini in the fourth quarter pushed him over the 3,000 career passing yard threshold, now holding 3,020 total yards. RT Jack Plumb and DB Jermari Harris each made their first season and career starts, respectfully.

    No image description

    USATSI_15138408
    Play
    Football

    Northwestern and No. 19 Iowa Release Week 10 Depth Charts

    Here's how the Wildcats and Hawkeyes will line up in the Big Ten contest.

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13323994
    Play
    Football

    Big News From the Big Ten: Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland and Wisconsin Earn Huge Victories

    Schiano inches closer to program record, Michigan State wins battle for Michigan and Ohio State continues to produce at an elite pace.

    Nov 2, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.47.40 AM
    Play
    Recruiting

    Wildcats Land Quarterback Recruit Bennett Meredith

    The pro-style quarterback announced his official commitment Oct 27.

    Nov 1, 2021
    Iowa Week 10 Projected Depth Chart

    Iowa Week 10 Projected Depth Chart

    The Wildcats and Hawkeyes kick off at 6:10 pm central on Big Ten Network. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

    Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

    USATSI_15138408
    Football

    Northwestern and No. 19 Iowa Release Week 10 Depth Charts

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13323994
    Football

    Big News From the Big Ten: Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland and Wisconsin Earn Huge Victories

    Nov 2, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.47.40 AM
    Recruiting

    Wildcats Land Quarterback Recruit Bennett Meredith

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Each Big Ten Game in Week 9

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_17060139
    Football

    Game Recap: Northwestern Fumbles Second Straight Game, Falls 41-14 to Minnesota

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_17035430
    Football

    Northwestern vs. Minnesota: First Half Takeaways and Analysis

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_17059311
    Football

    Game Recap and Highlights From No. 8 Michigan State's Win Over No. 6 Michigan

    Oct 30, 2021
    Untitled design (14)
    Football

    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Minnesota

    Oct 30, 2021
    FC-Hs4JWUAQVLzh
    Football

    Big Ten Football Game Highlights: Minnesota at Northwestern

    Oct 30, 2021