Northwestern and No. 19 Iowa Release Week 10 Depth Charts

Northwestern (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) hosts No. 19 Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) Saturday at Ryan Field. You can find each team's depth chart below.

Northwestern Wildcats

The Wildcats are coming off of a 41-14 loss to Minnesota. QB Ryan Hilinski got the start for the cats, however Andrew Marty relieved Hilinski of his duties and finished the game for the 'Cats. This was the first time Marty saw game action since sustaining an injury at Duke on Sept. 18. Marty completed 10-for-16 for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 28 yards. RB Evan Hull and WR Berkley Holman each recorded their first receiving touchdown. Linebacker Chris Bergin continues to lead the Northwestern defense, recording 19 tackles against the Golden Gophers.

Northwestern Week 10 Projected Depth Chart Northwestern Football

No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes are fresh off of a 27-7 loss to Wisconsin in Madison, snapping Iowa's streak of 29 games without giving up 25 more than points. Iowa's only score came in the second quarter on a one-yard rush by QB Spencer Petras. Petras's 23-yard completion to WR Nico Ragaini in the fourth quarter pushed him over the 3,000 career passing yard threshold, now holding 3,020 total yards. RT Jack Plumb and DB Jermari Harris each made their first season and career starts, respectfully.

Iowa Week 10 Projected Depth Chart Iowa Football

The Wildcats and Hawkeyes kick off at 6:10 pm central on Big Ten Network.

